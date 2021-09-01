RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Fake Jordan Ayew to Barcelona announcement sparks wild reactions from football fans

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew saw his name make the rounds on social media despite not being involved in any deadline day transfer.

The Crystal Palace forward was posted by a parody FC Barcelona page on Twitter, suggesting he was joining the Spanish side.

A creative shared on the parody page had a photo-shopped face of Ayew on it, accompanied by the caption “Welcome Jordan Ayew.”

While this was clearly meant for banter purposes, some football fans quickly jumped on the thread to make fun of the announcement.

Ayew struggled in front of goal in the 2020-21 season, where he managed just a single goal for Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

The 29-year-old has also not been potent enough for the Black Stars, having replaced Asamoah Gyan as the team’s main striker.

Jordan Ayew
Jordan Ayew POOL

He recently came in for severe criticism after drawing blanks in Ghana’s international friendlies against Morocco and the Ivory Coast in June.

However, Ayew has been a regular fixture for new Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira this season and is currently in camp with the Black Stars, as they prepare for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa.

See some of the reactions to the Barcelona parody account’s fake announcement about Ayew:

