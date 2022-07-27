Fatawu Issahaku: Ghanaian teenager to return to Sporting Lisbon’s B team

The 18-year-old has been playing for the first team in pre-season and featured in friendly games against AS Roma and Sevilla.

Issahaku has been tried in different positions thus far by manager Ruben Amorim, who has played him as a wing-back and a left winger.

In Sporting Lisbon’s last pre-season friendly against Sevilla, the Ghanaian youngster missed a penalty as they lost 5-4 in a shootout following a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Joy Sports reports that Issahaku is unlikely to feature promptly in the first team in the upcoming season, hence the decision to send him back to the B team.

The teenager is not the only youngster returning to Sporting’s B team, as Dário Essugo, Youssef Chermiti, Diego Callai and Flávio Nazinho will also now primarily be with the B team.

Meanwhile, depending on Issahaku’s performance for the reserve side, he could occasionally be called up to play in the first team.

The 18-year-old officially joined the Portuguese club in March from Steadfast FC and trained with the youth side at the tail end of last season.

For Ghana, though, he has risen to prominence very quickly, having already earned eight caps since making his debut in 2021.

Isshaku was invited for Ghana’s Qatar 2022 World Cup playoff against Nigeria and starred as the Black Stars booked their place at the Mundial.

The teenager started in both legs as Otto Addo’s side qualified ahead of the Super Eagles on away goals following a goalless draw in Kumasi and a 1-1 stalemate in Abuja.

He also made a bright start to the 2021/22 season after joining Ghanaian topflight side Dreams FC on loan from division one club Steadfast FC, before sealing a move to Sporting Lisbon.