FIFA threat forces Harry Kane to abandon plans to wear 'OneLove' armband

However, a joint statement from the football associations of the aforementioned associations said the captains will no longer go ahead with the plan.

"FIFA has been very clear that it will impose sporting sanctions if our captains wear the armbands on the field of play,” the statement said.

“As national federations, we can’t put our players in a position where they could face sporting sanctions including bookings, so we have asked the captains not to attempt to wear the armbands in FIFA World Cup games.

"We were prepared to pay fines that would normally apply to breaches of kit regulations and had a strong commitment to wearing the armband. However, we cannot put our players in the situation where they might be booked or even forced to leave the field of play.

"We are very frustrated by the FIFA decision which we believe is unprecedented – we wrote to FIFA in September informing them of our wish to wear the One Love armband to actively support inclusion in football, and had no response. Our players and coaches are disappointed – they are strong supporters of inclusion and will show support in other ways."