Five takeaways from Black Maidens 5-0 victory over Uruguay

Ghana went on rampage as they defeated Uruguay 5-0 in their opening group A game against hosts Uruguay.

These are five observations I made from the game.

High energy levels

The Black Maidens played with high energy levels. The started and ended the game with the same intensity. Scoring three of their five goals in the second half of the game indicates that they played with same energy at the time their opponent were tired and capitalized on that to dismantle them.

Ghana utilized their chances

The Black Maidens were prolific in front of goal. They utilized most of the opportunities that came their way. The likes of Mukarama Abdullai, Mumuni, Pokuah who found their names on the scoresheet were awesome in the opponents goal area.

High level of concentration

The concentration level was very high throughout the game. Despite, taking the lead, the Black Maidens left no stone unturned and gave their opponent no room to respond. They asked for more and more goals.

Mukarama Abdullai delivered again

The Northern Ladies marksman scored 12 goals during the qualifiers for the competition. She proved people who thought that feat was just a nine day wonder wrong. Mukurama Abdullai scored a hat-trick against Uruguay to make a statement of intent. We can now say that she has indeed arrived. Her coach Evans Adotey stated that he wasn’t surprised with the man of the match award she secured.

Showcased true Ghanaian football identity

The Black Maidens played an exciting game, which is the true identity of Ghanaian football.

Transition from defence to midfield and to attack was excellent. The Black Maidens took the game to their Uruguayan counterparts and they did it with ease with their dribbles, take ons and speed. They also demonstrated high passing skills, coupled with high defensive organization.