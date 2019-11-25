Samuel Eto'o indicated that he will start the course in January 2020.

He reportedly said: “When you are a footballer, you pay people to take care of yours. But when it is up to you to manage them, and you want to develop them, you need to acquire new skills.

“So I will go back to school to learn business management. In January, I will join Harvard University, which has kindly admitted me to specialized training.”

The former Barcelona striker has set up a lot of businesses including Telecommunication company, a sports betting company among others in Cameroon. Knowledge of business management will be essential to enable him manage the businesses effectively.

Eto’o played for 11 clubs and amassed 18 trophies including those he won with Cameroon. Overall, he scored 426 goals in 877 matches and retired holding the record for the most goals in the Africa Cup of Nations.

He has a plethora of individual awards that celebrate his sporting achievements as well as his roles as a vocal supporter of efforts to combat racism and child trafficking.