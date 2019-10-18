He further predicted that his closest contender in the race for the GFA presidency George Afriyie will finish second.

READ MORE: Black Stars players should be paid reasonable winning bonus: George Afriyie

“In the spiritual realm,God has revealed to me that Kurt Edwin Simon Okraku will win the GFA Presidential elections on 25th October,2019"

He also indicated that George Afriyie will place second in the elections.

"George Afriyie was second with the other Aspirants following him"

Prophet Kwaku Mensah vowed to stop the work of God should Kurt lose the GFA presidential elections if his prophesy does not come to pass.

"I will quit/stop doing the work of God if Kurt Edwin Simon Okraku doesn't win the GFA Presidential elections"

"Those talking will weep after the elections because as it stands now,Kurt Okraku is leading the race in the spiritual realm and it will come to reality"

"I know George Afriyie personally but I don't know Kurt Okraku or any other candidate vying for the GFA Presidential seat but that is what God has revealed to me"

"I will feel very disappointed and betrayed by God and close down my church if this revelations fails"