Gyan is right on Ghanaians not celebrating him enough – Stonebwoy

“What Asamoah Gyan said is true,” Stonebwoy stated in an interview with Accra-based Hitz FM.

“I think we can do better at celebrating people who have worked so hard to put Ghana on the map. It’s really important that we have to just deliberately focus on making sure that we sing people’s praise and give them the flowers they deserve.”

“It’s not going to start in Asamoah Gyan’s time only – people before him who have done well for the country deserve to be celebrated too. It’s a mindset we need to adopt.”

Gyan recently stated on the Dentaa Show that he doesn’t feel like Ghanaians have celebrated him enough for everything he has achieved in his career.

The veteran striker holds a number of national records, having played for the Black Stars for almost two decades.

Gyan is Ghana’s most-capped player with 109 appearances and also his country’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals.

The former Sunderland striker was also the first player to score for Ghana at the World Cup, while no African player has scored more goals than (6) him at the global showpiece.

“No, I don’t think [Ghanaians] have celebrated me enough. There are a lot of people who come on social media to disrespect me. They say a lot of things but they know the truth.

“One thing about Ghanaians is they know the right thing, instead of them putting it out there, they will not do it. But when foreigners praise theirs, that is where they [Ghanaians] bring their star to compare.”