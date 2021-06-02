Hakim Ziyech: Here’s why Chelsea star won’t feature in Morocco’s friendly against Ghana

While the Atlas Lions will present a formidable team for the match, Ziyech won’t be part of the squad that will face Ghana.

POOL

The 28-year-old has reportedly been given some time off following Chelsea’s triumph in the UEFA Champions League final.

The Blues shocked the world by recording a narrow 1-0 victory over Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City last Saturday.

Kai Havertz’s first-half strike was enough to ensure Chelsea won their second Champions League title.

Ziyech was an unused substitute in the final, but is now just the second Moroccan, after Achraf Hakimi, to win the Champions League.

The former Ajax winger will, however, join the Moroccan squad for their friendly match against Burkina Faso on June 12.