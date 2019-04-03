The game was an end to end affair, but either side failed to create clear cut goal scoring opportunities in both the first and the second halves of the match.

However, the hosts after a hard work by Benjamin Tweneboah scored in a goalmouth melee through Felix Addo in the 83rd minute.

Elmina Sharks, afterwards defended gallantly to protect their goal area.

Kim Grant former coach of Elmina Sharks didn’t enjoy his return to the Nduom Stadium as he left there with no point.

Hearts of Oak started the Special Competition on matchday 2 with a 1-0 win against Dreams FC.

At the Dansoman Stadium Liberty Professionals defeated Ebusua Dwarfs 4-0 to earn their first win after suffering a 3-1 loss at WAFA last weekend.

The Scientific Soccer lads got the goals through Kwadwo Addai, an own goal, Emmanuel Addo Rou and Benjamin Eshun.