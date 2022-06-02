How does the Finalissima affect Lionel Messi's trophy cabinet?

The finalissima: a inter continental Cup of Champions between the champions of CONMEBOL and UEFA, was played for was only the third time in history and the first since Argentina defeated Denmark in 1993.

Argentina on Wednesday night won the trophy, thanks to goals from Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria, Paulo Dybala.

Although the Finalissima might just be a glorified friendly, Messi's impressive performance on the night saw him add another 'trophy' to his cabinet.

Prior this win, the 34-year-old had won 37 trophies in his senior career, with last summer's Copa America victory being his first major senior-level title with Argentina.

With the lowly-rated Finalissima added to the list, here is what Messi's trophy cabinet looks like.

2005

La Liga (with Barcelona)

Supercopa de Espana (with Barcelona)

FIFA U20 World Cup (with Argentina U20)

2006

La Liga (with Barcelona)

UEFA Champions League (with Barcelona)

Supercopa de Espana (with Barcelona)

2008

Olympic Gold (with Argentina U23)

2009

La Liga (with Barcelona)

Copa del Rey (with Barcelona)

UEFA Champions League (with Barcelona)

Supercopa de Espana (with Barcelona)

UEFA Super Cup (with Barcelona)

FIFA Club World Cup (with Barcelona)

2010

La Liga (with Barcelona)

Supercopa de Espana (with Barcelona)

2011

La Liga (with Barcelona)

UEFA Champions League (with Barcelona)

Supercopa de Espana (with Barcelona)

UEFA Super Cup (with Barcelona)

FIFA Club World Cup (with Barcelona)

2012

Copa del Rey (with Barcelona)

2013

La Liga (with Barcelona)

Supercopa de Espana (with Barcelona)

2015

La Liga (with Barcelona)

Copa del Rey (with Barcelona)

UEFA Champions League (with Barcelona)

UEFA Super Cup (with Barcelona)

FIFA Club World Cup (with Barcelona)

2016

La Liga (with Barcelona)

Copa del Rey (with Barcelona)

Supercopa de Espana (with Barcelona)

2017

Copa del Rey (with Barcelona)

2018

La Liga (with Barcelona)

Copa del Rey (with Barcelona)

Supercopa de Espana (with Barcelona)

2019

La Liga (with Barcelona)

2021

Copa del Rey (with Barcelona)

Copa America (with Argentina)

2022

Ligue 1 (with PSG)