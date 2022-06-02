Lionel Messi stole the show on Wednesday night as Copa America champions: Argentina, defeated European champions: Italy, 3-0 in the Finalissima at Wembley on Wednesday.
How does the Finalissima affect Lionel Messi's trophy cabinet?
Prior this win, the 34-year-old had won 37 trophies in his senior career, with last summer's Copa America victory being his first major senior-level title with Argentina.
The finalissima: a inter continental Cup of Champions between the champions of CONMEBOL and UEFA, was played for was only the third time in history and the first since Argentina defeated Denmark in 1993.
Argentina on Wednesday night won the trophy, thanks to goals from Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria, Paulo Dybala.
Although the Finalissima might just be a glorified friendly, Messi's impressive performance on the night saw him add another 'trophy' to his cabinet.
With the lowly-rated Finalissima added to the list, here is what Messi's trophy cabinet looks like.
2005
La Liga (with Barcelona)
Supercopa de Espana (with Barcelona)
FIFA U20 World Cup (with Argentina U20)
2006
La Liga (with Barcelona)
UEFA Champions League (with Barcelona)
Supercopa de Espana (with Barcelona)
2008
Olympic Gold (with Argentina U23)
2009
La Liga (with Barcelona)
Copa del Rey (with Barcelona)
UEFA Champions League (with Barcelona)
Supercopa de Espana (with Barcelona)
UEFA Super Cup (with Barcelona)
FIFA Club World Cup (with Barcelona)
2010
La Liga (with Barcelona)
Supercopa de Espana (with Barcelona)
2011
La Liga (with Barcelona)
UEFA Champions League (with Barcelona)
Supercopa de Espana (with Barcelona)
UEFA Super Cup (with Barcelona)
FIFA Club World Cup (with Barcelona)
2012
Copa del Rey (with Barcelona)
2013
La Liga (with Barcelona)
Supercopa de Espana (with Barcelona)
2015
La Liga (with Barcelona)
Copa del Rey (with Barcelona)
UEFA Champions League (with Barcelona)
UEFA Super Cup (with Barcelona)
FIFA Club World Cup (with Barcelona)
2016
La Liga (with Barcelona)
Copa del Rey (with Barcelona)
Supercopa de Espana (with Barcelona)
2017
Copa del Rey (with Barcelona)
2018
La Liga (with Barcelona)
Copa del Rey (with Barcelona)
Supercopa de Espana (with Barcelona)
2019
La Liga (with Barcelona)
2021
Copa del Rey (with Barcelona)
Copa America (with Argentina)
2022
Ligue 1 (with PSG)
CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions (with Argentina)
