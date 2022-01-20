RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘I haven’t retired, I still have a lot to offer’ – Asamoah Gyan

Ex-Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has reiterated that he hasn’t retired from football, insisting there’s a lot more he can offer on the pitch.

Gyan has not featured for the Black Stars since playing at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

At 36, he is also currently without a club after parting ways with Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities last season.

This followed an unsuccessful one-year spell with the Royals, where he made just five appearances.

Having by blighted by injuries and weight issues in recent years, the striker hasn’t played active football for several months now.

However, speaking as a pundit on SuperSport TV, Gyan said he hasn’t retired, but admitted that he needs to work on his weight to return to active football.

"I haven't retired yet. If I need to play, I have to shed some weight and be active before [that], and train week in week out and I will be good,” he said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

"Body-wise, I still feel young at heart, I've still got a lot to offer. The mind is there, everything is alright, but physically I don't think I am ready for now. I need to work on my body."

Gyan is currently serving as a football expert for SuperSport for the ongoing AFCON in Cameroon.

