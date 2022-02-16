The 20-year-old has been in impressive form this season and is currently the top scorer in the Ghana Premier League with 11 goals from 10 starts.
‘I’ll sleep and prepare’ – Franck Etouga ready for Super Clash against Hearts
Asante Kotoko striker Franck Etouga Mbella says he’ll be treating the Super Clash against Hearts of Oak as a normal game.
Etouga was once again the hero on Saturday when he bagged a hat-trick against Accra Lions as Kotoko won 3-1.
With the Porcupine Warriors set to face bitter rivals Hearts on Sunday, the Cameroonian has laid down the gauntlet.
“Now I will enjoy the win [over Accra Lions], go home, sleep and prepare for Hearts of Oak,” he said after the game.
“I am very happy to score a hattrick today, I say thank you to the team, management team and all of Kotoko. I am very happy.”
Kotoko finished four points behind Hearts last season after losing against the Phobians in the Super Clash.
However, Prosper Narteh Ogun’s side has opened up a 12-point lead over their rivals after making a bright start to the campaign.
