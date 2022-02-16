RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘I’ll sleep and prepare’ – Franck Etouga ready for Super Clash against Hearts

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Asante Kotoko striker Franck Etouga Mbella says he’ll be treating the Super Clash against Hearts of Oak as a normal game.

Franck Etouga Mbella is a man on form
Franck Etouga Mbella is a man on form

The 20-year-old has been in impressive form this season and is currently the top scorer in the Ghana Premier League with 11 goals from 10 starts.

Recommended articles

Etouga was once again the hero on Saturday when he bagged a hat-trick against Accra Lions as Kotoko won 3-1.

With the Porcupine Warriors set to face bitter rivals Hearts on Sunday, the Cameroonian has laid down the gauntlet.

“Now I will enjoy the win [over Accra Lions], go home, sleep and prepare for Hearts of Oak,” he said after the game.

“I am very happy to score a hattrick today, I say thank you to the team, management team and all of Kotoko. I am very happy.”

Kotoko finished four points behind Hearts last season after losing against the Phobians in the Super Clash.

However, Prosper Narteh Ogun’s side has opened up a 12-point lead over their rivals after making a bright start to the campaign.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Abedi Pele and Ghana’s last AFCON-winning squad: Where are they now?

Abedi Pele and Ghana’s last AFCON-winning squad: Where are they now?

Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea star addresses Ghana and England international future

Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea star addresses Ghana and England international future

Senegal President rewards players with $87,000 and plots of land for winning AFCON

Senegal President rewards players with $87,000 and plots of land for winning AFCON

VIDEO: Prof Gyampo spotted playing football as UTAG strike continues

Prof Gyampo spotted playing football