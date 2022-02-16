‘I’ll sleep and prepare’ – Franck Etouga ready for Super Clash against Hearts

Etouga was once again the hero on Saturday when he bagged a hat-trick against Accra Lions as Kotoko won 3-1.

With the Porcupine Warriors set to face bitter rivals Hearts on Sunday, the Cameroonian has laid down the gauntlet.

“Now I will enjoy the win [over Accra Lions], go home, sleep and prepare for Hearts of Oak,” he said after the game.

“I am very happy to score a hattrick today, I say thank you to the team, management team and all of Kotoko. I am very happy.”

Kotoko finished four points behind Hearts last season after losing against the Phobians in the Super Clash.