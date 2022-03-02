RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Inkoom becomes first Ghanaian footballer to openly support Ukraine amid Russian invasion

Ghana defender Samuel Inkoom is the first Ghanaian footballer to publicly air his support for Ukraine in the wake of the country’s attack by Russia.

The right-back took to Facebook to say he stands with the Ukrainian people, some of whom have been forced to flee after the attacks.

Last week, Russia President Vladamir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine, bombing some cities in the process.

The world has since united in condemning the attack on Ukraine, with some sports personalities also joining in.

So far, Inkoom is the only Ghanaian footballer to have publicly revealed his support for Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion.

“I stand together with the brave Ukrainian people!” he posted on Facebook, adding: “Realise the scale of Ukrainian heroism.”

Meanwhile, FIFA and UEFA have banned Russia’s clubs and their national teams from taking part in footballing competitions.

The decision sees Russia booted out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup which will be hosted in Qatar between November and December later in the year.

A joint statement from FIFA and UEFA said: "Following the initial decisions adopted by the FIFA Council and the UEFA Executive Committee, which envisaged the adoption of additional measures, FIFA and UEFA have today decided together that all Russian teams, whether national representative teams or club teams, shall be suspended from participation in both FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice.

"These decisions were adopted today by the Bureau of the FIFA Council and the Executive Committee of UEFA, respectively the highest decision-making bodies of both institutions on such urgent matters.

"Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine. Both Presidents hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace amongst people."

On Tuesday, the World Athletics Council also suspended all Russian athletes from all World Athletics Series events.

