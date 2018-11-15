news

Joe Dodoo bagged two goals to inspire Blackpool to a 3-0 victory against Accrington Stanley in the Checkatrade Trophy.

He continued from where left it off over the weekend when he scored as Blackpool edged Exeter 3-2 by hitting a brace on Tuesday.

Connor Hall opened the scoring for Accrington Stanley on the 17th minute but Dodoo equalized in the 30th with a sweet over-head kick in the box before handing the Lancashire-based side the lead in the 41st minutes.

Armand Gnanduillet made it 3-1 for Blackpool in the 67th minute before Hall reduced the deficit deep into injury time as Terry McPhillips side run away with the victory.