Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Joe Dodoo bags brace for Blackpool

The Ghanaian scored twice as Blackpool defeated Accrington Stanley 3-0 in the Checkatrade Trophy.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Joe Dodoo bags brace for Blackpool play

Joe Dodoo bags brace for Blackpool

Joe Dodoo bagged two goals to inspire Blackpool to a 3-0 victory against Accrington Stanley in the Checkatrade Trophy.

He continued from where left it off over the weekend when he scored as Blackpool edged Exeter 3-2 by hitting a brace on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Confirmed: Kwesi Appiah recalls the Ayews as he names 20-man squad for Ethiopia clash

Connor Hall opened the scoring for Accrington Stanley on the 17th minute but Dodoo equalized in the 30th with a sweet over-head kick in the box before handing the Lancashire-based side the lead in the 41st minutes.

READ MORE: Black Maidens thrash hosts Uruguay 5-0 in World Cup

Armand Gnanduillet made it 3-1 for Blackpool in the 67th minute before Hall reduced the deficit deep into injury time as Terry McPhillips side run away with the victory.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Football English, Chinese Cruyff? Ajax export famed academy model Football Football English, Chinese Cruyff? Ajax export famed academy model
Football: Mauritania close to first Cup of Nations appearance Football Mauritania close to first Cup of Nations appearance
Kwadwo Asamoah trains with Inter Milan despite injury claims Kwadwo Asamoah trains with Inter Milan despite injury claims
Football: Whelan to captain Republic against Northern Ireland Football Whelan to captain Republic against Northern Ireland
Football: Rooney reckons he picked 'right time' to leave Man Utd Football Rooney reckons he picked 'right time' to leave Man Utd
Football: Premier League to weigh-up controversial 'golden goodbye' for outgoing chief exec Football Premier League to weigh-up controversial 'golden goodbye' for outgoing chief exec

Recommended Videos

Black Maidens thrash hosts Uruguay 5-0 in Women's U17 World Cup Black Maidens thrash hosts Uruguay 5-0 in Women's U17 World Cup
Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife
Court throws out Derek Boateng's suit against John Paintsil Court throws out Derek Boateng's suit against John Paintsil



Football

Croatia captain Luka Modric says home fans will help against Spain
Football Modric says return of home fans will help in Spain clash
Pini Zahavi (C, pictured August 2017), is suspected of using "fraud, forgery" and "foreign companies" to obscure the extent of his role with Belgian football club Mouscron
Football 'Super-agent' Zahavi in spotlight as police raid Mouscron
US boss Dave Sarachan will be happy for his side to face Wayne Rooney in a friendly at Wembley on Thursday
Football United States boss happy with farewell for 'fantastic' Rooney
Fabian Delph pictured during England training, will captain England for the first time in their friendly against the United States at Wembley on Thursday
Football Delph to captain England against the United States
X
Advertisement