‘I told you they are Super Chickens’ – John Dumelo trolls Nigeria after World Cup failure

A first-half strike by Thomas Partey was cancelled out by a penalty from Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong as both teams shared the spoils in Abuja.

The result sealed Ghana’s qualification on away goals after the first leg ended goalless at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Reacting to Ghana’s qualification to the World Cup at the expense of Nigeria, Dumelo described the Super Eagles as “Super Chickens.”

“I told you they are super CHICKENS!!! Congrats black stars,” he tweeted, accompanied by a video of some Ghanaians celebrating.

It will be recalled that ahead of the first leg game between Ghana and Nigeria, Dumelo promised to walk from Accra to Lagos if the Black Stars lost.

"There's no way Nigeria will today's match. If they do, I John Setor Dumelo, will walk barefoot from Accra to Lagos tomorrow morning with my ginger on my head. Super Eagles my foot,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, the actor appears to enjoy the banter with Nigerians, having trolled the country when they exited the AFCON in Cameroon two months ago.

Nigeria bowed out of the competition following a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Tunisia in the round of 16 despite being favourites to win the tournament after finishing their group with a 100% record.

“You think winning all your group games means you will lift the cup? Welcome back home. But what has Desmond Elliot got to do with all this?” Dumelo trolled after their exit.

Meanwhile, Tuesday’s 1-1 draw between Nigeria and Ghana sees the Super Eagles miss out on World Cup qualification for the first time since 2006.