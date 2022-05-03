'We want to win this one'- Kevin de Bruyne confident ahead of Champions League Semifinal

AFP

Since his move from Wolfsburg in 2015, De Bruyne has consistently ranked as one of the top creators in Europe. He believes that even though he is yet to win the Champions League with Manchester City, he can look back on his time in Manchester fondly.

“I don’t think it changes the perspective of how I look at myself as a player. I’ve known what I’ve done good and bad in my career and I’m pretty happy with what I’ve done. I want to win every trophy that I can get but that’s a hard task. I would obviously love to win the Champions League.” De Bruyne said.

Manchester City travels to the home of recently crowned La Liga champions Real Madrid on Wednesday night with a slender lead from the first leg.