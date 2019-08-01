He 32-year-old forward on Wednesday completed his move from Sassuolo in the Italian Serie A to Fiorentina also in the Italian topflight league in a two-year deal.

Boateng joined Barcelona in January last season for a six-month loan, but he wasn’t handed a fresh contract, following an unimpressive stint with the Catalans and had to return to Sassuolo.

Kevin-Prince Boateng has explained why he chose to sign for Fiorentina.

“I’m a bit tired but very happy to be here in Florence,” he told Firenze Viola.

“I chose Fiorentina for the project: the club really wanted me and applied so much pressure to sign me.

“For me, that was a very important thing, given my age.”

The former AC Milan attacker is establishing himself as a nomad in the football industry, having played for as many as 11 different clubs in his senior-team career which began with Hertha BSC in 2005.

The long list of clubs he has had stints with are Hertha BSC, Tottenham Hotspurs, Dortmund, Portsmouth, AC Milan, Schalke O4, Las Palmas, Frankfurt, Sassuolo, Barcelona and Fiorentina.