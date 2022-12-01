Kudus has been the best player at 2022 World Cup – Kevin-Prince Boateng

Kudus has made a big impact for Ghana in Qatar, having been a standout against both Portugal and South Korea.

He provided an assist in Ghana’s 3-2 defeat to Portugal in their opening group game and also scored twice in their win against South Korea last Monday.

Boateng, who played for Ghana at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups, believes the Ajax star will soon earn a move to a bigger club.

“Kudus is the best player in the World Cup at the moment and he overly impresses with what he does. It’s incredible what he can do with the ball,” Boateng told German television Sport1, as quoted by Joy Sports.

“It will only be a matter of time before he moves, after the Dutch experience, to a top club. Kudus is currently the World Cup’s best player.”

Meanwhile, Barcelona’s Sporting Director Jordi Cruyff has confirmed that the club has been keeping tabs on Kudus.

Cruyff said he knows Kudus very well for his exploits at Ajax in the Dutch league and is aware the 22-year-old is attracting interest from lots of clubs.

"We've been tracking Mohammed Kudus for more than one year. We can't say now that Barça want Kudus,” the Barca Sporting Director told RAC 1, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

"But he's attracting interest. He's scoring goals and in Holland they discuss a lot about his position, so yes - I know him well.”