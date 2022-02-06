Watch: Kwesi Nyantakyi returns to discuss problems of Ghana football and way forward

The Black Stars are currently at their lowest ebb following a disappointing group-stage exit at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, Ghanaian clubs also continue to suffer early exits in both the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederations Cup.

In a video shared on Twitter, Nyantakyi revealed that he will appear on GTV Sports+ on Thursday, February 10, to discuss the way forward for the country’s football.

“Join me on Thursday, February 10, at 8pm on GTV Sports Plus, together with by senior former FA Presidents to dissect Ghana football, discuss the problems and the way forward,” he said.

In 2018, Nyantakyi was captured in Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ ‘Number 12’ exposé, allegedly taking cash gifts and peddling influence.

This led to him resigning as GFA President, as well as losing his positions as FIFA Council Member and 1st Vice President of CAF.

Nyantakyi was subsequently handed a lifetime ban and fined 500,000 Swiss Francs by FIFA in the aftermath of the exposé.