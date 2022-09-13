RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

'Klopp will keep his job' - Reactions as Liverpool bounce back from Napoli nightmare with win over Ajax

David Ben

Social media reactions as Liverpool overcame a stubborn Ajax in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Social media reactions as Liverpool overcome Ajax scare in UCL
Social media reactions as Liverpool overcome Ajax scare in UCL

Liverpool were hoping to recover from their nightmare start to their 2022/23 Champions League campaign when they welcomed Ajax to Anfield on Tuesday night, September 13, 2022.

Recommended articles

The Merseyside reds suffered an emphatic 4-1 loss against Napoli in one of their worst performances under Jurgen Klopp.

However, the 2019 champions started brightly on the night with Mohamed Salah finally opening his Champions league account for the season after an assist from returning striker Diogo Jota in the 17th minute.

But the hosts' joy was short-lived as Ajax soon roared back into the game in brilliant fashion after a brilliant thunderbolt from Ghanaian international Mohammed Kudus 10 minutes later, giving Alisson no chance of a save.

Mo Salah was back on the scoresheet for Liverpool against Ajax in the UCL
Mo Salah was back on the scoresheet for Liverpool against Ajax in the UCL Twitter
Mohammed Kudus levelled matters in brilliant fashion for Ajax
Mohammed Kudus levelled matters in brilliant fashion for Ajax Twitter

It was fiercely contested first-half with Liverpool creating the best chances in opening 45 but both sides went into the break all square.

The second half was really more of the same as both sides continued to search for the winner.

However, it was until the 89th minute when Joel Matip found the back of the net that Anfield erupted into wild celebrations, after Liverpool looked set to drop points for another consecutive game in the Champions League.

Joel Matip scored the winner for Liverpool against Ajax on Tuesday night in the UCL
Joel Matip scored the winner for Liverpool against Ajax on Tuesday night in the UCL Twitter

Matip's goal would prove to be the winner as the Reds registered their first win in the champions league campaign this season.

Following the result on Tuesday night, here's how fans have reacted on social media below:

David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

Trending

Why Todd Boehly fired Thomass Tuchel
REVEALED

Why Todd Boehly 'fired' Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel went out for a morning walk on Thursday following his shock sacking 24 hours earlier

Thomas Tuchel looks 'dejected' in first photos since Chelsea sack

Jurgen Klopp with sacked Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel

Klopp shades Chelsea owner while responding to if Liverpool will sack him like Tuchel

Manchester United players observe a minute silence in honour of late Queen Elizabeth II

Football to return on Thursday, Manchester United announce