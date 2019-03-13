Egypt will host the rest of Africa in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in June. They were handed the hosting rights after CAF stripped Cameroon of their rights to stage the competition due to ill preparation.

Despite the expansion of the participation countries from 16 to 24 countries, coupled with late announcement of Egypt’s hosting status, Hany Abo Rida is optimistic of handing the rest of the continent a colourful tournament.

“Of course, time is of the essence especially in technical issues the pitch of a stadium. But Egypt is a great country with huge capabilities to host the tournament in an acceptable and amazing manner,” Rida told Cafonline.

“With support from the Egyptian Government at all levels and the determination of sporting community coupled with a LOC team of experience and youth, I’m very optimistic that Egypt will organize an exceptionally successful tournament.

“The organizing committee works 24/7 to prepare for the tournament and we promise to produce the best ever tournament regarding the organization, hosting and hospitality. We hope this will be accompanied by a good performance from Egypt’s national team and that they will be crowned champions at the end.”

The poor drainage system was witnessed in some stadiums at the last edition in Gabon following heavy rains.

Rida also marked as green other hosting aspects that include training facilities, hotels, and transport infrastructure. Security has also been another worry in Egypt although there was no comment from Rida on the issue.