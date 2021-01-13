The 23-year-old highly-rated midfielder moved to Anderlecht from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg, the former announced on Tuesday, January 13, 2021.

Ashimeru has signed a six-month loan deal, with an option to be made permanent at the end of the season for €6 million.

The Ghanaian was a mainstay in the Salzburg team that won the league and domestic cup last season, as he made 33 appearances.

READ ALSO: Kotoko’s Fabio Gama ready to adapt to bad pitches

However, he has found game time very hard to come by this season, having been restricted to just five starts.

The Sporting Director at Anderlecht, Peter Verbeke believes the midfielder will be able to fulfil his potential in the Belgian league.

“Majeed is a young, versatile midfielder with a lot of verticality in his game,” Peter Verbeke is quoted as saying.

“He was schooled within the Red Bull philosophy, meaning his profile matches what we look for in a player. On top of that, Majeed has a good acceleration and he loves to infiltrate.

“Even more importantly, Majeed really wanted to come to Anderlecht, and we negotiated an option to buy the player, which gives us a perspective on a long term collaboration.”

Ashimeru started his career with Ghana Premier League side WAFA, before joining Red Bull Salzburg in 2017.