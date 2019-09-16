The Black Stars have been in camp for the past three weeks preparing for the final phase of the qualifiers for the 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) against Burkina Faso.

Coach Maxwell Konadu after three weeks of training has cut down the size of his team prior to their clash against Burkina Faso on Sunday 22nd September 2019.

The former Ghana Premier League-winning coach will be counting on players from Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold who have been playing competitive matches in the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup qualifiers.

The game will be staged at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday

The Black Stars B failed to book their ticket to the last two editions of the competition held in Rwanda and Morocco in 2016 and 2018, respectively.

Black Stars B squad:

Goalkeepers: Felix Annan, Eric Ofori Antwi, Isaac Hagan

Defenders: Fatawu Mohammed, Patrick Yeboah, Ibrahim Moro, Alhassan Mohammed, Issaka Mohammed, Habib Mohammed, Ali Ouattara

Midfielders: Justice Blay, James Akaminko, Appiah Maccarthy, Augustine Okrah, Abdul Manaf, Abdul Latif Anabila, Benjamin Afutu, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Christopher Nettey, Emmanuel Ocran

Strikers: Diawusie Taylor, Richard Arthur, Opoku Agyeman, Shafiu Mumuni, Joseph Esso.