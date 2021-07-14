‘Phobia is the best’ – Michael Essien congratulates Hearts of Oak for winning GPL

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh’s first-half strike was cancelled out by a late goal from Paul Kwame as the two teams shared the spoils.

Hearts were aided by the result of bitter rivals Asante Kotoko, who lost 2-1 to Bechem United on the same day to ensure it was now mathematically impossible to surpass the Phobians.

In a post on Instagram, Essien shared the emblem of the club, accompanied by a congratulatory message.

“Congratulations to Accra Hearts of Oak. Phoooobia the best,” the former Chelsea and Real Madrid midfielder wrote.

Meanwhile, Black Stars coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor has also congratulated Hearts of Oak and Samuel Boadu on being crowned Ghana Premier League champions.

Akonnor, who had a managerial stint with Hearts in 2012, patted Boadu on the back for guiding Hearts to glory.

Posting on Twitter, the 47-year-old said well done to the club and its coach for emerging champions in the Ghanaian topflight.

“Massive congratulations to Hearts of Oak and colleague coach Samuel Boadu for winning the Ghana Premier League. Well done,” Akonnor tweeted.