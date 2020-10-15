READ MORE: Bernard Mensah tests positive for Coronavirus after Black Stars friendlies

Michael Essien had an illustrious career with Lyon, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Ghana, etc.

He won several trophies including UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup, Premier League, etc and was also nominated for the African Footballer of the Year and the Ballon d’Or.

Essien was rated as the finest midfielder on the African continent and one of the best in the world in his role during his heydays.

The 37-year-old says he didn’t attention to praises from football loving fans because he was keen on succeeding as a footballer.

“To be honest it doesn’t really make a difference in my life or career. I just want to play football, the rest I don’t really pay much attention to it.”

“I just love football and just want to play so that is what I have done the whole of my career, that’s to concentrate in my game,” he said.

Michael Essien is currently working with Danish side FC Nordsjælland as a member of their technical team.