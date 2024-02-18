Michael Sarpong: Ghana striker marks PSL debut in victory

However, Sarpong finally got the chance to impress his new employers when he was named in the starting line-up for Saturday’s home game against Richards Bay.

The former Liberty Professionals and Dreams FC striker was a lively presence during his time on the pitch before being substituted in the second half.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sekhukhune United FC would, however, go on to win the game 3-1, thanks to goals from Linda Mntanbo, Chibuike Ohizu and Thamsanqa Masiya.

In the aftermath of the game, Sarpong expressed his delight at finally making his debut for Sekhukhune United.

The forward said he was happy to be back on the pitch, adding that he was hoping to help the club to finish in the top four and also win the Nedbank Cup.

“I’m hoping to get to the next stage of the CAF competition with the club and also help them win the Nedbank Cup with them and finish at the top 4 of the league,” he told Pulse.com.gh.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And also be able to score as many goals as I can to help them in all competitions. [I’m] Glad to be finally back on the pitch and doing what I love.”

Sarpong started his career at the defunct Ghanaian side Liberty Professionals before joining Dreams FC in 2016.

He would go on to line up for Rwandan giants Rayon Sport, where he won the league in the 2018/19 season.