MSport supports Ghana in World Cup 2022: Snatch ₵8,000 vouchers for each goal scored!

No African country has ever won the World Cup, and Africans would be overjoyed if they did in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. We will be rallying behind our amazing team that will be competing for the World Cup trophy this December.

With this World Cup, the Ghana National Team have now qualified for the final tournament three times prior to their recent qualification for the 2022 World Cup, and had advanced from the group stages on two occasions. They might not be a star-studded team who will make it all the way to the final, but they will surely be an exciting team. The Black Stars will also get a boost from the new European-born players who have joined the squad ahead of the World Cup, including captain Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, Daniel Amartey, and Alexander Djiku.

In this World Cup, Ghana has been placed in a difficult Group H consisting of Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea. Anyone who brings up Ghana in the World Cup must remember the heartbreaking elimination at the hands of Uruguay in World Cup 2010. Had Asamoah Gyan scored a last-minute penalty, they would have reached their first-ever World Cup semi-final. So this particular match with Uruguay will be the most exciting one in the group.

Portugal, with their captain Cristiano Ronaldo in his last World Cup, and Uruguay with their leader Luis Suarez, will both get tested, especially by South Korea led by Son Heung-Min, and it will be interesting to see the battle for first and second place in the group. Any team from this group has the potential to finish first, or last, and Ghana will have to be at their best to come out on top.

Ghana is considered a strong team in this World Cup. After suffering a humiliating early exit at the Africa Cup of Nations, manager, Milovan Rajevac was dismissed before their World Cup play-offs. Otto Addo was appointed interim manager, and an-away goals win over Nigeria secured Ghana their place at a fourth World Cup. They may not have the star names of the past like Abedi Pele and Tony Yeboah but perhaps travelling to Qatar without that increased expectation will help them surpass their magical journey back in 2010 at long last.

