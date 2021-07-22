RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Nana Yaw Amponsah: Kotoko CEO wins appeal against 5-year ban from football

The five-year ban slapped on the CEO of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah, has been overturned by the Appeals Committee of the Ghana Football Association.

In June, the young football administrator, who is a shareholder of Phar Rangers, was banned by the Disciplinary Committee after the club was found guilty of misconduct.

This followed Phar Ramgers’ decision to withdraw from the second-tier league and all other competitions organised by the GFA.

In a statement, the Disciplinary Committee said it found the club guilty of misconduct and, therefore, banned them from all competitions for a period of five years.

The DC also announced that, aside from the five-year ban imposed on the club, all of its shareholders and directors have also been banned from all football-related activities for the same period.

Nana Yaw Amponsah and Phar Rangers subsequently appealed the verdict, with the Appeals Committee now overturning the ban imposed on shareholders.

In its ruling, the Appeals Committee said football clubs in Ghana are corporate entities and, therefore, officials of a club cannot be interpreted to include shareholders.

This means the Kotoko CEO can continue in his role with the Porcupine Warriors, who finished second in the 2020-21 season.

Meanwhile, the Appeals Committee upheld the decision by the Disciplinary Committee to demote Phar Rangers to Division Three for withdrawing from all GFA competitions without any just cause.

Also, the decision to grant floating status to all players of the club has been quashed by the Appeals Committee.

Read the full ruling below:

