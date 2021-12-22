RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘Now you’re ready for Ghana’ – Thomas Partey woos Eddie Nketiah after his hat-trick

Emmanuel Ayamga

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey appears determined to convince teammate Eddie Nketiah to play for Ghana.

Nketiah made the headlines on Tuesday after scoring a hat-trick in the Gunners’ 5-1 win over Sunderland in the Carabao Cup.

The 22-year-old opened the scoring for Arsenal in the 17th minute after reacting quickest to a loose ball to score with his knee.

He scored two more in the second half to add to goals from Nicolas Pele and Charlie Patino as the Gunners ran out as comfortable winners.

Having been rewarded with the match ball for his hat-trick and the man of the match award, Partey met Nketiah in the dressing room to congratulate him.

The Ghanaian midfielder then jested that the young striker was now ready to represent the Black Stars.

In a video posted on Partey’s Instagram stories, he is heard smiling while telling Nketiah: “Yeah, now you’re ready for Ghana.”

Nketiah's mother and father are from Ghana but the striker was born in Lewisham, a suburb of London in England.

In recent years, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has been making attempts to lure the striker to play for Ghana.

The 22-year-old has played for England at various youth levels and is currently the country’s all-time top scorer for the U21 team.

Emmanuel Ayamga

