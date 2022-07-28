Opponents find it difficult to defend against Kudus – Ajax manager

Kudus was blighted by niggling injuries in his first two years with the club despite winning the Eredivisie title on both occasions.

He has, however, returned to full fitness and has been in imperious form in pre-season ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Kudus has started in all three friendly matches Ajax have played so far, scoring against Eupen, RB Salzburg and Shakhtar Donetsk.

He has also been played in a variety of positions under new manager Schreuder, who has deployed the midfielder as a right winger and a false striker.

And Schreuder believes the Ghanaian prodigy would thrive more in the coming season, while highlighting his special qualities.

"We have also used him a lot in training as a striker and as a right winger,” the Dutch coach told Ajax TV.

“He does that very well. He plays on intuition, which makes him very difficult for opponents to defend. He is strong, fast and agile. good impression.

"I don't just do things. There's a real idea behind this. Kudus as number seven or nine is a long-term option."