Patrice Evra says it’s an honour to meet Akufo-Addo

Emmanuel Ayamga

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has said it was an honour to meet Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo.

Evra, who is in Ghana to promote his autobiography, visited the Jubilee House on Tuesday to pay his respect to the President.

After discussing a variety of issues, including his decision to represent France rather than Senegal, the ex-footballer said it was an honour to meet Akufo-Addo.

"If I could go back in time, I will choose to represent the country of my birth, Senegal, instead of France,” he stated.

"I was born in Dakar but grew up in France. One of the painful lessons I learnt with this choice is when you play good and win, you are celebrated as a French; when the team lose, you are singled out as Senegalese.

“We need to let this young generation know that they can still succeed playing for their original countries."

The former left-back arrived in Ghana on Monday evening as part of his tour of the continent as he promotes his new book.

The 41-year-old ex-France international’s autobiography is titled ‘I Love This Game’ and he has been on a promotion tour.

Evra was received at the airport by television personality Nana Aba Anamoah and some fans, with the ex-footballer expressing his delight at the warm reception.

He also revealed that he has heard so much about the popular Ghana Jollof and couldn’t wait to finally taste it.

“It’s crazy. I didn’t expect this kind of warm reception from all the Ghanaian people,” an excited Evra said.

“It’s my first time in Ghana and I’ll remember that all my life. I love this game. I already feel the love. I’ve been to Nigeria and Senegal and I can tell you this is the best welcome. The next thing to try is the Ghana Jollof,” he added.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

