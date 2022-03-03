RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Video: Paul Pogba jams to 'Ameno Amapiano' remix by Ghana’s Nektunez

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Manchester United star Paul Pogba couldn’t resist dancing to the global hit 'Ameno Amapiano' remix by Ghana’s Nektunez.

The France international shared a video on his Instagram, where he was dancing to the song while having a haircut.

'Ameno Amapiano' remix has become an anthem on the streets and on social media, and has already recorded over 9.5 billion views on TikTok.

Pogba appears to be a big fan of the song and couldn’t resist jamming to the melodic track when he visited the barbering salon.

The 28-year-old midfielder is known to be a big fan of African music and usually hangs out with Nigerian superstar Burna Boy.

In September, Pogba performed alongside the Grammy Award winner during his big concert at Heaton Park in the UK.

Pogba went straight to Burna Boy’s concert after playing in Manchester United’s side’s 4-1 win over Newcastle United.

The singer had earlier gone to Old Trafford to watch Pogba in action against Newcastle United and the footballer reciprocated the love.

While performing, Burna Boy surprisingly brought out Pogba on stage, with the pair going on to dance together.

Emmanuel Ayamga

