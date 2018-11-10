Pulse.com.gh logo
Football Post-match car accident mars Tunisia football celebrations

At least four people were injured when a drunk driver ploughed into a crowd celebrating the crowning of Tunisian football club Esperance as champions of Africa, the interior ministry said Saturday.

ES Tunis fans cheer for their team prior to the CAF Champions League second leg final football match between Egypt's Al-Ahly and Tunisia's ES Tunis at the Olympic stadium in Rades on November 9, 2018 play

ES Tunis fans cheer for their team prior to the CAF Champions League second leg final football match between Egypt's Al-Ahly and Tunisia's ES Tunis at the Olympic stadium in Rades on November 9, 2018

(AFP)

Crowds piled into streets across Tunisia on Friday night after Esperance defeated Al Ahly of Egypt 3-0 in Tunis to overcome a 1-3 deficit from the first leg and win a third CAF Champions League title.

After a tense build-up and with police on high alert, the match itself passed without incident in the 60,000-seat Olympic stadium of the capital's Rades suburb.

But in the eastern city of Nabeul, a car crashed into a crowd, with a young girl left in serious condition among the four injured, interior ministry spokesman Sofiene Zaag said, marring the celebrations.

"The driver, who was arrested, was in an advanced stage of drunkenness and had been wanted for a drugs conviction," he said.

Tunisian police deployed more than 6,000 officers as well as drones and canine units for Friday's final, with metal detectors installed for the first time at all gates into the ground.

Football

Esperance thrash 8 times champions Al Ahly to rule Africa
Esperance thrash 8 times champions Al Ahly to rule Africa
David McGoldrick (L, pictured June 2015) had a brilliant opportunity after just 14 minutes when the Blades were awarded a penalty
Football Blades pay penalty in Sheffield derby draw
ES Tunis's forward Saad Bguir celebrates after scoring his second goal during the CAF Champions League second leg final football match between Egypt's Al-Ahly and Tunisia's ES Tunis at the Olympic stadium in Rades on November 9, 2018.
Football Bguir unlikely star as Esperance win CAF Champions League
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola 'prefers sex to coaching'
Football Guardiola 'prefers sex to coaching'
