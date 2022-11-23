Qatar 2022: Injured Wollacott joins Black Stars in camp ahead of Portugal game

Requested to join the team at their base in Doha even though he is not part of the final squad.

Photos released by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) show Wollacott interacting with his colleagues.

The Charlton Athletic shot-stopper was ruled out of the competition after suffering a finger injury.

The Black Stars will open their World Cup campaign against Portugal on Thursday, November 24, at 4pm Ghana time before facing South Korea and two-time World champions Uruguay.

Meanwhile, Ghana are back on the biggest stage after missing the 2018 edition in Russia. The Black Stars are appearing in their fourth World Cup since they first qualified in 2006.

Ghana have quite a good record at the World Cup, having qualified from their group on two previous occasions, including the 2010 World Cup, where they reached the quarter-final.

Pulse Ghana

Head-to-Head

This is the second time the two sides will meet at the World Cup after they clashed in 2014, with Portugal winning 2-1 on that day.

Portugal's form (WWLWLW)

Ghana's form (WDLLWW)

Both sides head into the game in great form after winning their warm-up games before the tournament.