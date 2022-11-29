RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

'You know it makes us angry and you do it' - Popular Qatari journalist reacts to LGBTQ pitch invader

David Ben

Fans have reacted on social media after a Qatari journalist slammed a pitch invader who protested at the World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay with a rainbow flag.

A man staged a public protest against Qatar at the FIFA World Cup, by invading the pitch during Portugal’s win over Uruguay at Lusail Stadium on Monday, November 28, 2022.

The ticketholder, who is understood to be a serial pitch invader Marco Ferri, briefly forced the match to be halted as security gave chase.

The pitch invader dropped his rainbow flag above his head in support of the LGBT community before he was caught by security and Iranian referee Alireza Faghani, who is based in Australia, collected the flag and left it on the sideline.

He also wore a Superman T-shirt with the words ‘SAVE UKRAINE’ on the front and ‘RESPECT FOR IRANIAN WOMAN’ on the back.

The pitch invader carried a rainbow flag over the fence at the World Cup
The pitch invader carried a rainbow flag over the fence at the World Cup Getty

Following the eventual conclusion of the match, a popular Qatari journalist identified as Mohammed Al Kaabi took to his Twitter page with over 417,000 followers to post a message that read: ''You come to our country and you know what makes us angry and you do it?"

Mohammed Al Kaabi's tweet
Mohammed Al Kaabi's tweet Twitter/@Qatari

This is due to the fact that Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar, with FIFA initially blocking fans from wearing rainbow attire inside stadiums before overturning the decision during the first week of the tournament.

Referee Alireza Faghani removes the pitch invader’s rainbow flag
Referee Alireza Faghani removes the pitch invader’s rainbow flag Getty

Following Mohammed Al Kaabi's tweet on Monday, fans have taken to social media to react.

Here are some of the top reactions below:

David Ben David Ben David is a reporter and versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

