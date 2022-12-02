'Nigeria would have done better' - Reactions to Ayew penalty miss, Luis Suarez cries as Uruguay and Ghana knocked out

In a rematch of the highly controversial 2010 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal between the two countries.

Uruguay decided to start captain Luis Suarez in a tense fixture and it paid off for the South American side.

Ghana had the opportunity to go front when Mohammed Kudus was brought down in the penalty box.

Ghana captain Ander Ayew stepped up to take but the spot kick was saved by Sergio Rochet in the 21st minute.

Just five minutes later, Uruguay went in front when Giorgian de Arrascaeta headed in a rebound following a shot by Luis Suarez,

In the 32nd minute, Arrascaeta scored his second of the game assisted by Suarez as Uruguay went to the break with a two-goal cushion.

Uruguay held on to their lead in the second half as Ghana were frustrated and unable to create chances.

Reactions to Ayew penalty miss

Ayew rose to the top of the trends after missing the penalty. He did not return for the second half but was insulted by Ghanaian football fans.

The Ghanaian football fans blamed Ayew for their exit from the tournament as his missed penalty changed the mood of his teammates as Uruguay capitalized with two quick goals.

Ayew was bombarded with insults for missing a crucial penalty that cost Ghana a place in the round of 16.

Reactions to Luis Suarez

Former Barcelona and Liverpool star Suarez was praised for his performance that inspired Uruguay to a comfortable victory against Ghana.

Despite the victory, Uruguay did not qualify as South Korea were able to defeat Portugal in the other group pairing.

Suarez on the bench express his frustration and was in tears as Uruguay tried desperately to get a goal but were unable to do so.

Ghanaians were excited that even though they crashed out of the World Cup they made Suarez cry as Uruguay were also eliminated.

Nigerians lament Black Stars' exit

Fans of the Super Eagles of Nigeria condemned the performance put up by Ghana in a crucial game to their qualification hopes.

Nigerians were of the opinion that the Super Eagles would have done better against Uruguay if they were not knocked out in the qualification series by Ghana.