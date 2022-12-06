RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Ronaldo watches on as Ramos-inspired Portugal thrash Switzerland to book Moroccan date

Izuchukwu Akawor

Cristiano Ronaldo made headlines after watching from the bench as six-star Portugal, led by a 21-year-old, sent a clear message to Morocco

Goncalo Ramos stole the show at the Lusail.
Goncalo Ramos stole the show at the Lusail.

Switzerland got more than it bargained for after Portugal ran them ragged in the final game of the round of 16.

Recommended articles

A Goncalo Ramos-inspired Portugal demolished the Swiss 6-1 Ramos was involved in four of the five goals scored

Ramos scored a memorable hat-trick and provided an assist, with Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro and Rafael Leao also getting on the score sheet for Portugal while Manuel Akanji netted the consolation for Switzerland.

A brilliant opening 45 minutes saw Portugal roll over Switzerland to take a comfortable lead at the break.

Man of the moment, Goncalo Ramos celebrates one of his goals.
Man of the moment, Goncalo Ramos celebrates one of his goals. AFP

Selecao started with a piece of big news as manager Fernandes Santos caused a stir with the decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo for the match against Switzerland.

However, it turned out to be an inspired decision by Santos as Ronaldo's replacement, Ramos, went on to steal the show at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

Cristiano Ronaldo started the game on the bench for Portugal before coming on late on in the second half.
Cristiano Ronaldo started the game on the bench for Portugal before coming on late on in the second half. AFP

The 21-year-old opened the scoring with an outstanding left-footed strike in the 17th minute.

And just after the half-hour mark, veteran centre-back, Pepe, doubled the lead with a historic header.

Pepe's goal saw him become the oldest player to score in the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup, breaking the record set by Cameroon's Roger Miller back in 1990.

Portugal went into the break looking comfortable, convincing and coasting in the game.

It was more of the same in the second half as Portugal continued from where they stopped in the first half.

Ramos scored three goals and assisted another for Portugal.
Ramos scored three goals and assisted another for Portugal. AFP

Portugal didn't waste time to add to the score line after the break with that man, Ramos getting his brace in the 51st minute.

Three minutes later, it was 4-0 as Ramos turned provider this time for Guerreiro to put the game beyond the reach of Switzerland.

Pepe is now the oldest player to score in the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup.
Pepe is now the oldest player to score in the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup. AFP

Not to go down without a fight, the Swiss pulled one goal back moments later through centre-back, Akanji, with the score line now looking more respectable.

However, the Portuguese were not done and especially that man, Ramos, from Benfica, who completed his hat-trick in the 67th minute to restore Portugal's four-goal lead.

Akanji netted the consolation goal for Switzerland.
Akanji netted the consolation goal for Switzerland. AFP

Rafael Leao would come off the bench to wrap up proceedings with the sixth goal in added time as Portugal strolled into the quarter-final in superb style.

With the victory, Portugal will face the gallant Atlas Lions of Morocco, who sent Spain packing in the first game earlier today, in the quarter-final.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu is an economist in love with football, photography, humour and social media.

More from category

  • Goncalo Ramos stole the show at the Lusail.

    Ronaldo watches on as Ramos-inspired Portugal thrash Switzerland to book Moroccan date

  • Kamaldeen Sulemana denies exiting Black Stars WhatsApp platform

    ‘It’s an honour to play for Ghana’ – Kamaldeen Sulemana denies exiting Black Stars WhatsApp platform

  • Eto’o apologises for kicking Algerian YouTuber; says he was provoked

    Eto’o apologises for kicking Algerian YouTuber, says he was provoked

Trending

Andre Onana releases a statement on Cameroon exile
QATAR 2022

‘The Nation first and forever’ - Onana speaks out after being exiled from Cameroon national team

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar goalscorers [Golden Boot rankings]

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers [Golden Boot rankings]

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 All results, fixtures, scores, live standings, goalscorers, group tables (14)

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

'Me and my family see our future in Germany' - Black Stars coach Otto Addo resigns after the World Cup elimination

'Me and my family see our future in Germany' - Black Stars coach Otto Addo resigns after the World Cup elimination