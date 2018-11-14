news

A student of Swebus in Swedru has attracted interest from a university in Serbia who wants to train him to become a professional basketball player.

Tall and lanky persons over the years have attracted interest from several colleges who give premium to basketball, as well as basketball teams.

The student whose name is unknown is now the talk on social media after he stood out in a photo with his headmaster and assistant headmaster.

Popular sports journalist Saddick Adams who joined the train to share a photo of the Ghanaian student on his social media page has attracted from a Serbian university for the latter- impressed in training him to become a professional basketball.

Saddick Adams has shared a conversation he had with a staff of the Serbian university and it appears they want to help the Ghanaian student out to take up a career in basketball because of his amazing height.