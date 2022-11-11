RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘It was terrible!’ – Appiah recounts mood in camp after Laryea’s World Cup snub

Ex-Ghana captain Stephen Appiah has revealed that the mood was “terrible” when Laryea Kingston was dropped ahead of the 2010 World Cup.

According to him, many of the players expected Laryea to make Ghana’s World Cup squad, having played a key role in the qualifiers.

Laryea was a mainstay in the Black Stars between 2002 and 2010, making 41 appearances and scoring six goals.

Laryea Kingston
Laryea Kingston Pulse Ghana

The 41-year-old was, however, not part of Ghana’s squad when the Black Stars featured at their maiden World Cup in 2006 due to a three-match suspension he received during the AFCON earlier that year.

He was again dropped for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa by coach Milovan Rajevac despite being part of a provisional squad that camped in France ahead of the tournament.

Appiah, who was the skipper of the side at the time, has disclosed that the mood around camp was terrible after the winger’s axe.

Stephen Appiah
Stephen Appiah Pulse Nigeria

“In France 2010 when Laryea Kingston was dropped, it was very difficult because when we talk about the World Cup, Laryea Kingston was one of the players who made it possible for Ghana. In 2006 he couldn’t get a chance to go to Germany,” Appiah told JoyNews.

“In 2010 we camped in France and he was dropped, it was bad to see Laryea Kingston that evening. It was difficult because you don’t know what was going through his head that night because he did everything possible for the team to qualify.

“I went to his room with Richard Kingson his brother and it was terrible. I went to sleep thinking of Laryea Kingston, it was bad, very bad.”

Meanwhile, Laryea recently revealed that it still hurts that he never featured at the FIFA World Cup for Ghana.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

