news

Exactly 13 years today Stephen Appiah hit the back of the net in a superb fashion as Fenerbache settled for a three all draw against Schalke 04 in the 2005-2006 UEFA Champions League.

UEFA on Friday 19 October took their Twitter handle to recount Stephen Appiah's moment of the greatness in front of goal in the elite European club competition as part of their #FlashbackFriday series.

From a Schalke clearence, Appiah controlled the ball with his left foot and then, used his right foot to send in a lob from just outside the penalty box and tie the game at 3-3 to give both teams a point on the day.

The goal was one of two Appiah scored for Fenerbahce in the European campaign that season.

Stephen Appiah played 64 times for Fenerbache and scored 11 goals in the process for the Turkish giants.hat season and he scored 11 goals in addition.