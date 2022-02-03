Sulley Muntari: Hearts of Oak become first Ghanaian club to sign UCL winner

Muntari will spend the next months with the Phobians as they aim to retain the league title they won last season.

The 37-year-old’s signing makes Hearts the first Ghanaian club to sign a player who has a UEFA Champions League winners medal.

It will be recalled that Muntari won Europe’s flagship inter-club competition with Inter Milan in 2010 under the managerial guidance of Jose Mourinho.

He was part of the Inter side that won every trophy that season, completing a treble of Serie A, Copa Italia and Champions League.

Muntari started his career with Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals before moving abroad.

He has since lined up for the likes of Portsmouth, AC Milan, Sunderland, Pescara and Deportivo La Coruna.

The veteran midfielder has, however, been inactive for over two years after parting ways with Spanish side Albacete in the summer of 2019.