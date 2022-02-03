RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Sulley Muntari: Hearts of Oak become first Ghanaian club to sign UCL winner

Emmanuel Ayamga

Hearts of Oak have become the first Ghanaian team to sign a UEFA Champions League winner following the capture of Sulley Muntari.

The Ghana Premier League champions confirmed the signing of Muntari on Tuesday, to the delight of the club’s fans.

Muntari will spend the next months with the Phobians as they aim to retain the league title they won last season.

The 37-year-old’s signing makes Hearts the first Ghanaian club to sign a player who has a UEFA Champions League winners medal.

It will be recalled that Muntari won Europe’s flagship inter-club competition with Inter Milan in 2010 under the managerial guidance of Jose Mourinho.

He was part of the Inter side that won every trophy that season, completing a treble of Serie A, Copa Italia and Champions League.

Muntari started his career with Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals before moving abroad.

He has since lined up for the likes of Portsmouth, AC Milan, Sunderland, Pescara and Deportivo La Coruna.

The veteran midfielder has, however, been inactive for over two years after parting ways with Spanish side Albacete in the summer of 2019.

Muntari becomes the second high-profile Ghanaian footballer to return to the Ghana Premier League after Asamoah Gyan also joined Legon Cities last season.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

