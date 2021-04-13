Supporters face three coronavirus tests to attend League Cup final

"Some of our supporters have been shielding for over 12 months and have seen this match as an opportunity to return to some form of normal lifestyle.

"The match is allowing only 8,000 spectators in an outdoor stadium with a capacity of 90,000 - less than nine per cent of its potential. Yet there is a choice to exclude a small group of supporters who would need to disclose their classification on a voluntary basis."

To get into Wembley, fans must take a lateral flow coronavirus test at a designated site in the 24 hours before the game and produce evidence of a negative result.

They will also have to take two PCR tests at home. One before travelling to the match and another five days afterwards.

The FA Cup semi-final between Leicester and Southampton will on Sunday welcome in 4,000 spectators at Wembley but these will be a mixture of local residents and key workers.