Video: Thomas Partey trolls Man United while having lunch with Nana Aba

Emmanuel Ayamga

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey appeared to revel in Manchester United’s defeat to Newcastle United while enjoying a meal with Nana Aba Anamoah.

The footballer was out with Nana Aba, who is a very good friend of his, with the pair having lunch at a restaurant in London.

While eating, the media personality filmed Partey on her phone and told her followers to say hello to the Gunners star.

“Arsenal fans, I am with your super-duper midfielder, Thomas Partey. Thomas, say hello to your fans,” she said.

However, Partey responded by aiming a dig at Manchester United, who suffered a 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United last Sunday.

“You’re welcome, join us in celebration of [Manchester] United’s loss,” the 29-year-old jokingly said, before confirming if the Red Devils really lost.

Partey and Arsenal have been the team to beat this season, with Mikel Arteta’s side currently sitting at the top of the Premier League table.

Thomas Partey has been exceptional for Arsenal this season AFP

The Gunners recorded an emphatic 4-1 victory over Leeds United last week – a game Partey lasted for 60 minutes.

The Ghanaian’s game time has been managed by both club and country for much of the season due to his niggling injuries.

Partey played in Ghana’s 1-0 home win against Angola in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers last month, but didn’t feature in the return fixture against the Black Antelopes despite travelling with the Black Stars squad to Luanda.

Meanwhile, the former Atletico Madrid midfielder has been a key part of Arteta’s title-chasing side this season, having contributed two goals thus far.

The Gunners are currently eight points clear of second-placed Manchester City and are aiming to be crowned champions for the first time since 2004.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
