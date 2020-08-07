READ MORE: Essien beats Gyan in latest top 10 richest African footballers rankingIsaac Asare scored the only goal of the tournament.

Despite, Ghana emerging as the first African country to win a medal in the Olympics football Nigeria and Cameroon have managed to win gold.

Playing in front of an estimated 15,000 fans at Nou Camp Stadium, Ghana won despite being forced to substitute its goalkeeper because of injury.

Several other players were limping after a hard-tackling second half that left referee Manuel Diaz Vega of Spain handing out yellow cards like stadium giveaways.

Ghana's Shamo Quaye was sent off with about five minutes remaining after drawing his second yellow card of the match. His caution for time- wasting came after one for a hard tackle in the 56th minute. Ghana's Nii Lamptey, Bernard Aryee and Sammi Adjei also received yellow cards, while Milan Blagojevic was booked for Australia.

Ghana's victory gave Africa its first medal of any kind in Olympic soccer, which has been contested since 1908. Made up primarily of players from Ghana's under-20 world champions in 1991, the team's only loss came in a 2-0 decision to Spain in the semifinals.

Isaac Asare's goal put Ghana ahead 1-0 in the 19th minute, but it was the stellar play of starting goalkeeper Ibrahim Dossey that allowed the Africans to hold the lead.

Dossey was called upon to make several crucial saves in the half, including one on a penalty kick before the match was 15 minutes old.

Two minutes after a controversial call in which Australia was awarded a free kick just outside the penalty area, Ghana's Frank Amankwah was whistled for bringing down Ned Zelic inside the area.

Taking the penalty, Paul Okon tried to ram a shot into the top part of the net, but Dossey went high to tip it away.

Asare put Ghana ahead four minutes later with his free kick from 40 yards away. The defender stroked an outswinger that threaded between a handful of Australia players and into the top right corner of the net.

Australia lost the services of sweeper Shaun Murphy in the 22nd minute, suffering a suspected broken nose in a collision with Lamptey. Jumping in to make an attempted tackle on Lamptey, he was greeted by an elbow that created an ugly gash across the bridge of his nose, left obviously crookened by the blow.

Ghana just missed a chance to take a two-goal advantage in the 43rd minute, as a shot from Yaw Preko hit the post.

Dossey sparkled again seconds before halftime, going high to catch a hard shot from Australia's Tony Vidmar off a corner kick.

Dossey was hurt in the first minute of the second half after fighting off Gary Hasler for a free ball in the area. He went down again in the 62nd minute, holding his leg, and eventually was taken off on a stretcher. Simon Addo was called on to replace him.

Addo also played brilliantly in goal, making a tough save on a Vidmar shot minutes after taking over and then surviving a barrage by Australia in the final 10 minutes.

Vidmar threatened in the 80th minute, pouncing on a free ball in the area and blasting a shot at Addo that he just managed to tip out of bounds.

A minute later, substitute John Markovski made a steal just outside the penalty area. He turned and unleashed a hard shot along the ground that rolled wide right.

Vidmar had another close call in the 83rd minute, taking a through ball on the left side and hitting a shot that rolled untouched through the goalmouth.

The Aussies weren't done, with another threat just before time. Markovski headed a pass across the area to Hasler, whose sliding shot flew just above the crossbar.