Tuchel wants titles as Chelsea prepare for big week

"I am here to win games and as a result to win titles. This is what I demand of myself, so why now should we say we want to win in two or three or five years. Now is the time.

"But tomorrow is the game to play and there is no tougher game than the next game. There is no other obstacle to overcome than Porto tomorrow.

"We should not get lost in dreams and hopes and speeches. We are here in the reality and the reality is we have a hard battle. Hopefully after tomorrow we can talk about the semi-final."

Tuchel will make a late decision on the fitness of N'Golo Kante after the Frenchman made his comeback from injury as a substitute in the first leg against Porto and a 4-1 rout of Crystal Palace at the weekend.

"Normally it is hard to imagine a game like this without N'Golo, but at the same time we need to be absolutely careful about him and that we don't take risks with his health and with his injury situation," added Tuchel.