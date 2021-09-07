We believed we could win against South Africa – CK Akonnor

The result sees South Africa move to the top of Group G, while Ghana could drop to third depending on the result between Zimbabwe and Ethiopia on Tuesday.

Akonnor’s side was disappointing in the win against Ethiopia last week, and there was very little improvement against South Africa.

Despite a bright start to the game, the Black Stars quickly fizzled out and embarrassingly ended the match with no shot on target.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Akonnor said his team lost the midfield battle admitting his substitutions did not work.

“Well, we started very well in the first half, tactically we were very disciplined. It went the way we want it,” he said.

“[But] we were not clinical upfront, that’s the problem. But I was satisfied with the way we played in terms of controlling the game.

“In the second half, we somehow lost the midfield in terms of how we want to play because we believed that we could win the game. We did one or two substitutions, which really went the other way round and we kept dropping and dropping.”