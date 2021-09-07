RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

We believed we could win against South Africa – CK Akonnor

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana coach CK Akonnor says his side played to win despite their disappointing defeat to South Africa on Monday.

The Black Stars lost to Bafana Bafana in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, with Bongokuhle Hlongwane’s late strike sealing all three points for the hosts.

The result sees South Africa move to the top of Group G, while Ghana could drop to third depending on the result between Zimbabwe and Ethiopia on Tuesday.

twitter.com

Akonnor’s side was disappointing in the win against Ethiopia last week, and there was very little improvement against South Africa.

Despite a bright start to the game, the Black Stars quickly fizzled out and embarrassingly ended the match with no shot on target.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Akonnor said his team lost the midfield battle admitting his substitutions did not work.

Black Stars coach CK Akonnor
Black Stars coach CK Akonnor

“Well, we started very well in the first half, tactically we were very disciplined. It went the way we want it,” he said.

“[But] we were not clinical upfront, that’s the problem. But I was satisfied with the way we played in terms of controlling the game.

“In the second half, we somehow lost the midfield in terms of how we want to play because we believed that we could win the game. We did one or two substitutions, which really went the other way round and we kept dropping and dropping.”

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will look to return to winning ways when they face Zimbabwe in a double-header qualifier in October.

