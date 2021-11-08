‘We don’t know’ – Arteta unsure if injured Partey will play in Ghana’s World Cup qualifiers

However, Partey, who has been named in Milovan Rajevac’s squad for the two matches, faces a race against time to recover from a muscle injury.

The midfielder has been in imperious form for Arsenal in recent weeks but missed out on the Gunners’ 1-0 win over Watford on Sunday.

Addressing Partey’s absence in the aftermath of the game, Arteta said he is unsure if the 28-year-old would be able to join his country.

"Let us see what happens with Thomas [Partey]," the Arsenal manager said, as quoted by the club’s official website.

"He wasn’t available to play [on Sunday]. He has got a muscle injury, and we don’t know how it’s going to evolve, so let’s take it day by day."

The Black Stars are currently one point behind South Africa, who sit at the top of Group G in the World Cup qualifying.

Partey was one of several England-based players who missed the reverse fixture against Bafana Bafana in Johannesburg.

This was after Premier League clubs unanimously voted against releasing players for matches that will be played in COVID-19 red-zone countries.

The midfielder, however, returned to play a key role in the double-header qualifiers against Zimbabwe, scoring in both home and away wins over the Warriors.