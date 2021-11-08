RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘We don’t know’ – Arteta unsure if injured Partey will play in Ghana’s World Cup qualifiers

Emmanuel Ayamga

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he is unsure over the full extent of Thomas Partey’s injury ahead of Ghana’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars are scheduled to take on Ethiopia on November 11, 2021 before facing South Africa three days later.

However, Partey, who has been named in Milovan Rajevac’s squad for the two matches, faces a race against time to recover from a muscle injury.

Thomas Partey against Zimbabwe
Thomas Partey against Zimbabwe Pulse Ghana

The midfielder has been in imperious form for Arsenal in recent weeks but missed out on the Gunners’ 1-0 win over Watford on Sunday.

Addressing Partey’s absence in the aftermath of the game, Arteta said he is unsure if the 28-year-old would be able to join his country.

"Let us see what happens with Thomas [Partey]," the Arsenal manager said, as quoted by the club’s official website.

"He wasn’t available to play [on Sunday]. He has got a muscle injury, and we don’t know how it’s going to evolve, so let’s take it day by day."

Mikel Arteta and Thomas Partey
Mikel Arteta and Thomas Partey Pulse Ghana

The Black Stars are currently one point behind South Africa, who sit at the top of Group G in the World Cup qualifying.

Partey was one of several England-based players who missed the reverse fixture against Bafana Bafana in Johannesburg.

This was after Premier League clubs unanimously voted against releasing players for matches that will be played in COVID-19 red-zone countries.

The midfielder, however, returned to play a key role in the double-header qualifiers against Zimbabwe, scoring in both home and away wins over the Warriors.

Should Partey miss the upcoming matches against Ethiopia and South Africa, it will be a big blow for the Black Stars, who are aiming to return to the World Cup after failing to qualify for the last edition in Russia.

Emmanuel Ayamga

