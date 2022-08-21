RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘Workers go on strike for salaries but footballers are insulted over bonuses’ – Gyan

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ex-Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has described as hypocritical, the backlash that usually accompanies player demands for their winning bonuses.

‘Workers go on strike for salaries but footballers are insulted over bonuses’ – Gyan
‘Workers go on strike for salaries but footballers are insulted over bonuses’ – Gyan

He said just like workers usually go on strike to demand their delayed salaries, footballers also need to be paid for their work done.

“The national team is being paid bonuses. One journalist comes up with a story and people jump on it,” the veteran striker said on the Dentaa Show.

“This is our career, I’m a footballer, I need to be paid. Why do doctors go on strike? You only attack footballers because they’re taking bonuses but when you’re not being paid, you go on strike.”

“…behind the scene, those same people will tell you ‘you have a case’. But when they go on social media, they demonstrate hypocrisy.”

Asamoah Gyan
Asamoah Gyan Pulse Ghana

The Ghana national team’s winning bonuses came under the spotlight in 2014 when the team threatened to boycott matches during the World Cup in Brazil.

The Black Stars’ participation in that tournament was blighted by issues of delayed bonuses, with players even threatening a boycott before the country’s final group game against Portugal.

In what was a disgraceful episode, the government flew over $3 million in cash to Brazil to pay the players.

Many Ghanaians fell out with the Black Stars after that, with some describing their actions as mercenary-like.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

Trending

Rio Ferdinand says people are sending him Akrobeto’s videos after Man United defeat

Rio Ferdinand says people are sending him Akrobeto’s videos after Man United defeat

Social media reactions to Real Madrid's win against Almeria in La Liga on Sunday
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as fans praise Eden Hazard after Madrid's comeback win

Justin Kluivert is not in Jose Mourinho's plans

Mourinho gets the last laugh as Roma flop Justin Kluivert is set to join Fulham

7 top free agents still searching for clubs in 2022
TRANSFERS

Cavani, Marcelo, Willian and other big-name players still without a club