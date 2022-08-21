‘Workers go on strike for salaries but footballers are insulted over bonuses’ – Gyan

“The national team is being paid bonuses. One journalist comes up with a story and people jump on it,” the veteran striker said on the Dentaa Show.

“This is our career, I’m a footballer, I need to be paid. Why do doctors go on strike? You only attack footballers because they’re taking bonuses but when you’re not being paid, you go on strike.”

“…behind the scene, those same people will tell you ‘you have a case’. But when they go on social media, they demonstrate hypocrisy.”

Pulse Ghana

The Ghana national team’s winning bonuses came under the spotlight in 2014 when the team threatened to boycott matches during the World Cup in Brazil.

The Black Stars’ participation in that tournament was blighted by issues of delayed bonuses, with players even threatening a boycott before the country’s final group game against Portugal.

In what was a disgraceful episode, the government flew over $3 million in cash to Brazil to pay the players.