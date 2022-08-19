2014 World Cup: Black Stars boycotted training, kissed money and still lost – Afriyie Ankrah

It will be recalled that the Black Stars’ participation in Brazil was blighted by issues of delayed bonuses, with players even threatening a boycott before the country’s final group game against Portugal.

There was also an episode where players clashed with management members and coaches, as the team crashed out at the group stages without winning a single game.

Afriyie Ankrah, who was Ghana’s Sports Minister at the time and was with the team in Brazil, said the players boycotted training despite assurances from the President of Ghana.

"They told them that they should focus and qualify from the Group because they are at the biggest stage in world football and I would personally make sure that they get the money and even ask the President to top it up,” he told Kumasi-based Pure FM, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

"Asamoah Gyan was their captain and they told me that they cannot concentrate because the money issue has become a distraction to them and until they get the money, they can't concentrate.

“The money issue was the main factor to the problem we encountered in Brazil. They boycotted training before the USA game.

“And they did the same before the last game against Portugal even though the President and Vice had assured them that they would get their money. They got the money, kissed it, and still couldn't win the game."

Pulse Ghana