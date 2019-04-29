In a Facebook post, the page shared a photo of Kofi in suit standing by an unnamed older woman.

“The last time Kofi Kingston visited Ghana. 1993. Expect more of these beautiful pictures,” the post reads.

Kofi was born in Kumasi but moved to the United States of America (USA) at a very tender age, where he started his wrestling career.

READ ALSO: Ghana midfielder Isaac Sackey escapes death after fatal accident in Turkey Meanwhile, the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is set to shoot a documentary on Kofi Kingston’s historic homecoming to Ghana.

The Ghanaian wrestler made history by becoming the first ever African to win the WWE Championship.

The 37-year-old defeated Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35 to become the new title holder.

He will, however, be returning to Ghana after 25 years to mark the historic feat of winning the WWE Championship.

The said documentary has already started at his home in Texas and WWE producers are expected to join him to Ghana to capture his historic homecoming.

Kofi is just the second African American – following Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson – to win the WWE Championship.

READ ALSO: Exclusive: Here is the biological father of Thomas Partey's supposed daughter

He is currently a member of tag-team group The New Day and also a four-time Intercontinental Champion, a three-time United States Champion and an eight-time world tag team champion.